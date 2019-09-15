The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4,079.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

HCKT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 168,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $496.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The Hackett Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

