THEKEY Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $5,139.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, LBank and Kucoin. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

