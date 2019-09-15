ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Cap of $162.11 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,870.13 or 0.17996283 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $162.11 million and approximately $251,373.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00200783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.01174603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015705 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019944 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

