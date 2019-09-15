Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. 1,146,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,728. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,071 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

