Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,052. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $121.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

