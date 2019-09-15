Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 194,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 5,075,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.79.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

