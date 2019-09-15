Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,362,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,567,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,378,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.90. 2,622,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.19. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $238.52.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

