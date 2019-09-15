Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 8,240 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,274,000 after purchasing an additional 598,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,551,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.50. 631,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $228.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total value of $1,693,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $4,910,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,541 shares of company stock worth $38,060,211. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

