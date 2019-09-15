Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $205.80. 974,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,161. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.16. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.