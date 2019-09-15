Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Tiffany & Co. worth $46,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,716,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TIF traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.28. 1,470,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,840. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $130.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $110.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.