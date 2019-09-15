Toronado Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 439,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. Mitek Systems makes up 1.9% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,087. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.97 million, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $124,885.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

