Toronado Partners LLC Sells 106,281 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Toronado Partners LLC reduced its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,281 shares during the period. eHealth makes up approximately 10.0% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of eHealth worth $22,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $131,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 99,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $10,378,523.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares worth $18,048,613. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EHTH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. 599,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,109. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

