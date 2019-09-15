Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,139 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 407.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.07. 4,593,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,194. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 107,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,986,173.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 745,402 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,509. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

