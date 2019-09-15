Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.79 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.00. 984,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

