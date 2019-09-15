Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. 1,248,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $357,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

