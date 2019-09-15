Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

TD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,537. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

