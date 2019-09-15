Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,585 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 457.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

EXPD stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,843. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.