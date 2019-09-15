Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,210 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Waters worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,026,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,285,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,104,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,670,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 838,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,090,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waters by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $232.13. The company had a trading volume of 467,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,365. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

