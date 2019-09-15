Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 349,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth about $93,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,710,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,447,000 after buying an additional 533,054 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 326.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,608,000 after buying an additional 512,668 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth about $52,842,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter worth about $31,448,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

In related news, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $19,929,811.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,147,996.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,848,102.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,587 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,564 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $135.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,710. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

