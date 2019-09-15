Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 20,232 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Tenaris by 292.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 3,092,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,862. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

