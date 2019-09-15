Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $89.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

