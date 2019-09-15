Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 901,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

