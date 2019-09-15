Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 11,729 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,956,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,289,000 after acquiring an additional 374,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. 155,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,124. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

