Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,194 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 124,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 57.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.36.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $136.44. 2,215,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,965. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.07. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

