Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 4,455 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKH traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $245.91. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.62. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.87 and a 12 month high of $259.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.