Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.81% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CURE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.