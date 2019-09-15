Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 13,780 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 264,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,447,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. 169,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,148. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

