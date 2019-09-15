TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TOWN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 131,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at $9,290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at $7,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 65,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 109.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.