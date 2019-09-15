Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,982 iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,125,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 657.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. AXA grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 438,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter.

JKF remained flat at $$111.53 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $111.81.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

