Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,750 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,655. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

