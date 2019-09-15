Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 56.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 183.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $145,312.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,770.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NHC stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,523. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.15 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

