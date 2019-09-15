Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,002 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.22. 955,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

