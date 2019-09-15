Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $93,000 Position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,955,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Max L. Fuller bought 71,915 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $309,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $252.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $413.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. US Xpress Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

