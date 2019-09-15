Travelflex Market Capitalization Reaches $148,958.00 (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Travelflex has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Travelflex has a total market cap of $148,958.00 and $2.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travelflex coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Travelflex

Travelflex (TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org.

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travelflex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

