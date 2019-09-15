TRON Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $565.68 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.01165007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019852 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Rfinex, Bitfinex, Fatbtc, Bibox, IDAX, DigiFinex, Exmo, Cryptopia, Neraex, Huobi, Liquid, Kryptono, Bitbns, OEX, Koinex, Mercatox, Upbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, WazirX, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, CoinExchange, CoinEx, DragonEX, Ovis, CoinTiger, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Indodax, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Coinrail, IDCM, LATOKEN, Allcoin, Braziliex, BitFlip, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, Zebpay, Cryptomate, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, OTCBTC, Liqui, Tidex, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, RightBTC, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, DDEX, Cobinhood, BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, Coindeal, LBank and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

