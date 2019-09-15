TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.75 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. TrueChain has a market cap of $22.96 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.04608838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

