TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $176,580.00 and $244.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020295 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.02103738 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000565 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002417 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

