TTC Protocol (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0992 on Top Exchanges

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, BitForex and UEX. Over the last week, TTC Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TTC Protocol Token Profile

TTC Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DEx.top, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

