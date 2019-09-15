Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after buying an additional 367,372 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,790,000 after buying an additional 76,138 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,564,000 after buying an additional 392,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,277,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,082,000 after buying an additional 43,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.26.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,835. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.10, a P/E/G ratio of 70.89 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.