Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 15.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,914,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 35.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 1,333.6% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 55.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 182,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $362.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $37.52.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $79.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

