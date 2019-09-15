Tyers Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 229.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 229.5% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 218.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CONN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 493,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Conn’s Inc has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $772.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

