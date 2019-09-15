Tyers Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 65.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 281,511 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $71,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $60,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $357,998. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 149,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,663. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $721.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smart Global to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Smart Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

