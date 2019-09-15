Tyers Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Slack (NASDAQ:WORK)

Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $2,708,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of Slack stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 6,503,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,239. Slack has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv-A L.P. Ah sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $115,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 349,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $13,372,696.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,135,654 shares of company stock worth $274,353,811 over the last ninety days.

