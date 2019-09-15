U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 795,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,707 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

