UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UBSFY remained flat at $$16.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 222,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

