UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,134.67 ($27.89).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,985.60 ($25.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,841.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,006.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,665 shares of company stock valued at $17,346,104.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

