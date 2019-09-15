ugChain (UGC) Hits One Day Volume of $98,823.00

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. ugChain has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $98,823.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ugChain has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ugChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.04570331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

ugChain (UGC) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.