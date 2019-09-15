Ultimate Secure Cash Trading Up 74.7% Over Last Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $140,408.00 and $516.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.