Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after buying an additional 2,684,657 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

NYSE UA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,618. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

