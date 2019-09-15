Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,030 ($65.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,863.50 ($63.55).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,910.50 ($64.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,022.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,730.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

